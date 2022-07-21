Kourtney Kardashian Finally Clears Up Her Son Mason's Social Media Presence

Keeping up with the Kardashians isn't really all that difficult when you factor in their active social media presences, their reality show, and the fact that a news item about the family breaks approximately once every hour. Then again, it is still possible to get it wrong and wind up believing rumors over reality.

For instance, there have been lots of questions about an Instagram account purportedly belonging to Kourtney Kardashian's oldest child, 12-year-old Mason Disick. The account has been busy spreading all kinds of tea, including implying that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had gotten married, according to E! News, and supposedly revealing the real name of Jenner and Scott's son, according to Capital FM. (The Mason account says his name is Knight Jacques, which sounds plausible.)

Then again, the famous family members are magnets for social media shenanigans, and it doesn't seem likely that Kourtney Kardashian would allow her 12-year-old to have his own Instagram without her supervision, does it?