Mason Disick Has Some Advice For Kim Kardashian And North West

North West's unauthorized TikTok Live session, which she posted from her and her mother's shared account, didn't reveal anything too embarrassing, and Kim Kardashian has mostly laughed it off. She also posted some wise words her nephew Mason Disick texted to her following the minor debacle on her Instagram Stories.

"Hi, I don't want to disrespect North but she shouldn't do the lives unless someone is with her," the sage 12-year-old texted his aunt. "Because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret." He added that he speaks from personal experience, and once said something on a live video that he wishes he could take back. Aunt Kim responded with her thanks, and asked if Mason could give her this advice personally. "She felt bad and I don't think she will do it again but it could be good if you talked to her about it." On her Stories, Kim captioned the screenshots, "A helpful king."

Honestly, these kids know more about social media etiquette and safety than we ever will. Is that a good thing? Who knows.