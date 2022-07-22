Katie Holmes Shares Rare Details About Her Life With Daughter Suri Cruise

It's been nearly a decade since Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' divorce went public. According to German television network ProSieben, the "Top Gun" actor didn't think Holmes would file, saying (via CBS News), "Life is a challenge, this is it, what life can do to you." It is rumored that Cruise's involvement in Scientology played a big factor in the divorce, per InStyle. Holmes apparently wanted to protect their child, Suri, from the religion.

"As challenging as things have become for [Tom] and his daughter, he still loves her," a source told Hollywood Life in 2019. "[He] thinks about her all the time and will recognize that she is becoming a teenager and a young woman on her big day." The insider claimed this wasn't part of the plan. They added, "Tom never intended to be estranged from his daughter when he decided to have a family with Katie and looks forward to repairing the relationship one day."

According to Us Weekly, the "Mission: Impossible" actor and his daughter haven't made a public appearance together since 2013. But it is said by journalist Tony Ortega that Cruise "chose as wives women who are incredible mothers," and thus put his children in good hands.