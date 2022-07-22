Katie Holmes Shares Rare Details About Her Life With Daughter Suri Cruise
It's been nearly a decade since Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' divorce went public. According to German television network ProSieben, the "Top Gun" actor didn't think Holmes would file, saying (via CBS News), "Life is a challenge, this is it, what life can do to you." It is rumored that Cruise's involvement in Scientology played a big factor in the divorce, per InStyle. Holmes apparently wanted to protect their child, Suri, from the religion.
"As challenging as things have become for [Tom] and his daughter, he still loves her," a source told Hollywood Life in 2019. "[He] thinks about her all the time and will recognize that she is becoming a teenager and a young woman on her big day." The insider claimed this wasn't part of the plan. They added, "Tom never intended to be estranged from his daughter when he decided to have a family with Katie and looks forward to repairing the relationship one day."
According to Us Weekly, the "Mission: Impossible" actor and his daughter haven't made a public appearance together since 2013. But it is said by journalist Tony Ortega that Cruise "chose as wives women who are incredible mothers," and thus put his children in good hands.
Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise make the best out of the pandemic
Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri have an unbreakable bond. A source gushed to Us Weekly about the relationship in 2020, saying, "You'd struggle to find a mom-daughter duo who are more in sync with each other. They're a real team — their connection is a beautiful thing to witness." The bond got even stronger during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had a sewing machine so we were making quilts, we were cooking; we were on a perpetual vacation," Holmes told Amazing magazine on July 21 (via Daily Mail). "We were also on a lake and there was a hammock, so I would wake up, sew, have coffee, take a nap on the hammock." And the "Dawson's Creek" alum couldn't resist sharing one more tidbit. She told the mag, "We were staying by a lake, so we probably watched Dirty Dancing 10 times."
According to The Daily Telegraph, as reported by Hollywood Life, the mother of the 16-year-old likes to keep her daughter's public profile at a minimum. But she wanted to share the moments she had, saying, "quarantine has been such a lesson," as she looks back at the simple moments she had with her daughter. We hope this mother-daughter bond only continues to grow.