New Details About Beyonce's Upcoming Album Have Fans Feeling Conflicted

Beyoncé's seventh studio album, "Renaissance," is quickly approaching its July 29 release date, meaning the pressure is on for the star to deliver. The stakes are high, as 2016's "Lemonade" was critically-acclaimed, so stans are pouring over — and critiquing — every detail she has released about the new project so far. The "Black Parade" singer announced her new album on June 30 via Instagram with the gushing caption, "act i RENAISSANCE 7.29. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving."

Beyoncé confirmed her upcoming album which will include 16 songs, including her lead single, "Break My Soul." Many fans appear to love the single, with one tweeting, "I didn't know how bad I needed BREAK MY SOUL until I stepped into this new chapter!" However, others may have expected more. Another social media user tweeted, "I'm not impressed by the break my soul song there's other artists that have done house music that sounds better." Despite the critiques, it appears Beyoncé is keen on having this project take over the internet, including TikTok, where she recently posted her first video.

Beyoncé also released the collaborator information for "Renaissance" on July 21, and as the release date of the project approaches, it's clear that the Beyhive has mixed feelings about what they might hear on the album.