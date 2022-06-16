Beyoncé Confirms What We Suspected About Her New Album

Calling all the Bey Hive to "Formation!" Word has been buzzing for a while on social media after people spotted that Queen mother Beyoncé removed her profile photo across all platforms on June 10. While speculating on what that could mean, on June 15, Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation Twitter account shared a collage of album covers to celebrate Black Music Month. Hardcore Beyoncé stans work better than the FBI, because they ended up spotting an Easter egg she hid within the tweet. The puzzling image was of a hand dipped in red and pointing to the cover of legendary R&B artist Brandy's 2020 album "B7." Fans were abuzz, speculating if this was a subtle hint at Beyoncé's rumored seventh studio album.

To pump up the speculation even further, Beyoncé decided to play around with The Hive and posted "What is a B7?" to her website. Fans everywhere are ready to rumble with anything the reigning music royalty throws their way. "That random untraceable arm on the album cover BeyGood hid next to Brandy's B7? Yep. That's Bey you guys–though obviously shot from a slightly diff angle. @Beyonce if you want us to play Blue's Clues I'm ready!!," one fan tweeted. A super fan went full detective mode and tweeted, "The ratio of Beyoncé's forearm length to hand length is the SAME as the ratio of forearm length to arm length in the mystery picture B7 is coming!!!"

Now, the wait is officially over, because the album is finally here — almost.