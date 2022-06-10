Beyonce's Latest Social Media Activity Has Fans Totally Melting Down

Fans have noticed an interesting social media move by Beyoncé, which has them hopeful for something to sing about! The talented singer maintains one of the strongest fan followings across social media platforms, as she has 262 million Instagram followers, 15.4 million Twitter followers and 24.5 million YouTube subscribers. While Beyoncé has released tracks such as "SPIRIT" from "The Lion King," and "Be Alive" from the film "King Richard," she is due to drop another studio album. Her last full-length record was "Lemonade," per AllMusic, which came out in 2016 and earned Beyoncé her sixth number one album on the Billboard 200 chart.

In a Harper's Bazaar interview from August 2021, the Beyhive received an update from Beyoncé that a new album may soon be on the way. "I've been in the studio for a year and a half," Beyoncé said. The "Countdown" vocalist added that it sometimes requires a full year for her to "personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare" before confirming, "Yes, the music is coming!" Beyoncé's followers have been watchful of any signs that this new music is getting closer to release, including the singer's latest social media decision.