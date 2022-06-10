Beyonce's Latest Social Media Activity Has Fans Totally Melting Down
Fans have noticed an interesting social media move by Beyoncé, which has them hopeful for something to sing about! The talented singer maintains one of the strongest fan followings across social media platforms, as she has 262 million Instagram followers, 15.4 million Twitter followers and 24.5 million YouTube subscribers. While Beyoncé has released tracks such as "SPIRIT" from "The Lion King," and "Be Alive" from the film "King Richard," she is due to drop another studio album. Her last full-length record was "Lemonade," per AllMusic, which came out in 2016 and earned Beyoncé her sixth number one album on the Billboard 200 chart.
In a Harper's Bazaar interview from August 2021, the Beyhive received an update from Beyoncé that a new album may soon be on the way. "I've been in the studio for a year and a half," Beyoncé said. The "Countdown" vocalist added that it sometimes requires a full year for her to "personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare" before confirming, "Yes, the music is coming!" Beyoncé's followers have been watchful of any signs that this new music is getting closer to release, including the singer's latest social media decision.
Beyonce has removed her profile pictures on social media
Fans are wondering if Beyoncé is sending an important message on social media with her latest switch up. The iconic performer just removed her profile picture from her Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts. This quickly sent the Beyhive into a frenzy, with many hypothesizing that this move is a sign Beyoncé is making room for new music. As a result, #beyonceisBACK began trending on Twitter. "If Beyoncé drops an album tonight at midnight I'm unavailable for the rest of the month!" media personality Kalen Allen wrote. Another Twitter user echoed the new album theory, writing, "6 years since her last solo album. it's been a long time coming but we finally made it."
Others thought the photo removals could be a sign Beyoncé is releasing a new Ivy Park clothing collection, as noted by a Twitter user who stated, "Omg she's coming, imagine it's for IVYPARK, queen is making us second guess everything." The Tab wrote that the last time the 28-time Grammy winner cleared out all of her social media profiles in 2016, she quickly announced a world tour and released the chart-topper, "Formation." So, while no one can say for sure what this change means, Beyoncé fans can likely anticipate something very exciting is on the way!