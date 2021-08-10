The Real Reason Beyonce Keeps Her Personal Life Off Social Media
Beyoncé is a notoriously private celebrity. Throughout her decades-long career, the superstar has shared very little about her personal life, whether it's about her marriage to Jay-Z or their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir. For example, back in the mid-2000s, Beyoncé kept her relationship with Jigga on the hush-hush for years, insisting that the two were just very good friends.
Another great example is the infamous 2014 elevator incident, when a leaked CCTV tape showed her younger sister, Solange Knowles, putting hands on Jay-Z ... as Beyoncé calmly watched. Seven years later, no one knows what really sparked the incident but the people who were inside the elevator that night. Though Beyoncé refused to address the drama, she made a cheeky reference in her "Flawless" remix with Nicki Minaj. "Of course sometimes s**t go down / When it's a billion dollars on an elevator," she jokingly rapped (via Genius).
The same applies to Beyoncé's social media profiles. On her official Instagram account, for example, the singer mostly shares pictures from public outings, award shows, and magazine covers, with the majority of her posts lacking captions ... to the point where the BeyHive goes wild whenever she does write one. "Beyoncé actually gave us an Instagram caption with a real life message from her to us I'm emotional," one fan tweeted in reaction to Beyoncé's 2018 birthday caption. So, why is Beyoncé so private on social media? According to Queen Bey herself, her zodiac sign has something to do with it.
Beyoncé says her "Virgo ass" keeps her from oversharing
On August 10, Harper's Bazaar unveiled its 2021 Icon cover, featuring none other than Beyoncé. In the profile, the superstar spoke about turning 40 in September, her new IVY PARK collection with Adidas, and more. In particular, Beyoncé discussed celebrity culture and the importance of privacy. "We live in a world with few boundaries and a lot of access," Beyoncé explained. "There are so many internet therapists, comment critics, and experts with no expertise."
"One day I decided I wanted to be like Sade and Prince," she explained. "I wanted the focus to be on my music, because if my art isn't strong enough or meaningful enough to keep people interested and inspired, then I'm in the wrong business." She also discussed how separating her on-stage persona from her real-life one is important to her.
"In this business, so much of your life does not belong to you unless you fight for it," Beyoncé continued. "I've fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it." And although she admitted that she may come off as closed off to people, she says it's because the "real Beyoncé" is reserved for her friends and family — for which she blames her Virgo tendencies. "Trust, the reason those folks don't see certain things about me is because my Virgo ass does not want them to see it....It's not because it doesn't exist!"