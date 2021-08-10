The Real Reason Beyonce Keeps Her Personal Life Off Social Media

Beyoncé is a notoriously private celebrity. Throughout her decades-long career, the superstar has shared very little about her personal life, whether it's about her marriage to Jay-Z or their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir. For example, back in the mid-2000s, Beyoncé kept her relationship with Jigga on the hush-hush for years, insisting that the two were just very good friends.

Another great example is the infamous 2014 elevator incident, when a leaked CCTV tape showed her younger sister, Solange Knowles, putting hands on Jay-Z ... as Beyoncé calmly watched. Seven years later, no one knows what really sparked the incident but the people who were inside the elevator that night. Though Beyoncé refused to address the drama, she made a cheeky reference in her "Flawless" remix with Nicki Minaj. "Of course sometimes s**t go down / When it's a billion dollars on an elevator," she jokingly rapped (via Genius).

The same applies to Beyoncé's social media profiles. On her official Instagram account, for example, the singer mostly shares pictures from public outings, award shows, and magazine covers, with the majority of her posts lacking captions ... to the point where the BeyHive goes wild whenever she does write one. "Beyoncé actually gave us an Instagram caption with a real life message from her to us I'm emotional," one fan tweeted in reaction to Beyoncé's 2018 birthday caption. So, why is Beyoncé so private on social media? According to Queen Bey herself, her zodiac sign has something to do with it.