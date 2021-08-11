What We Know About Beyonce's New Music

After debuting on the music scene as a member of Destiny's Child, Beyoncé has morphed into one of the most famous entertainers in the world. The chart-topper has had all six of her studio albums peak at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. On the singles chart, Beyoncé has achieved seven No. 1s and a total of 19 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Not only that, the singer has taken home the most Grammy Awards in history for a female artist, winning 28 golden gramophones.

It goes without saying that Beyoncé is one of the most influential women in pop culture. And in her August interview with Harper's Bazaar, she opened up about how the women in her life have made an impact on her. "My closest friends are brilliant women who run companies, are entrepreneurs, mothers, wives, and close family. Kelly [Rowland] and Michelle [Williams] are still my best friends," she said of her fellow Destiny's Child members, adding, "I gravitate toward strong, grounded women like my incredible sister, Solange. She is full of wisdom, and she is the dopest person I know." Beyoncé added that she was first "exposed to so many entrepreneurial women that I admired ... doctors, business owners, artists, teachers, mothers" as a kid in her mother, Tina Knowles', salon.

In the same interview, the Ivy Park designer showed off her own entrepreneurial side when she spilled details about her upcoming music. Keep reading to find out what Queen Bey had to say!