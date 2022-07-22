Zac Efron's Latest Instagram Post Has Fans Wildly Speculating

Zac Efron was 18 years old when he stole the hearts of many young girls as Troy Bolton in "High School Musical," per Insider. As fans know, the Disney trilogy followed the characters through their junior year of high school, the summer between junior and senior year, and finally their last year of high school. Since the final movie released, there have been speculations about a "High School Musical 4," but nothing happened out of it.

On an E! News Instagram post posted in May, the question, "Would Zac Efron be interested in a High School Musical reboot," was asked. "Of course," the actor responded. "Having the opportunity in any form to back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart's still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens."

Disney created a spin-off series called "High School Musical the Musical: The Series" for the younger generations to be included in the fun. The original cast got together for a special 10-year reunion event, but Efron wasn't there due to a scheduling conflict with a project he was currently working on, per MTV. But now it seems that the "Baywatch" heartthrob may be teasing something related to where it all started.