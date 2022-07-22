Johnny Depp Isn't Backing Down From Amber Heard After Appeal Filing

After losing a highly publicized defamation case against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard officially filed to appeal the verdict, according to People. The jury made their decision on June 1 and awarded Depp over $10 million, but Heard made it clear that she would fight to reverse the verdict immediately after it was announced. According to NBC News, Heard officially filed a notice of appeal in the state of Virginia on July 21.

A representative of Heard told TMZ, "We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict." The spokesperson continued, "While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."

Earlier this month, Heard was denied the request of a new trial by Judge Penney Azcarate, per USA Today. This decision will cease Heard's ability to ever redo the trial in the future. Heard's appeal is a bold move from the actor, who has yet to chip away at the $8.3 million payout from the trial in June, per Deadline. While she's been adamant about reversing the verdict ever since her loss on June 1, Depp and his legal team don't seem very concerned about it.