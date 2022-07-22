Ricky Martin's Husband Jwan Yosef Breaks Silence On Disturbing Allegations

Ricky Martin's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, just dropped the charges of incest and domestic violence after causing some serious controversy, per USA Today. Sanchez claimed that he and his uncle were in a romantic relationship for seven months before he apparently decided to end things with Martin, who did not take the break-up well. However, Martin adamantly denied the claims and his legal team revealed that Sanchez was dealing with some mental health issues that had clearly gotten out of control.

Martin's attorney, Marty Singer, told the New York Post, "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew."

The "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer was set to testify against his nephew in court on July 21 when Sanchez decided to drop the charges and took back his allegations voluntarily, per TMZ. The case was dismissed and closed as requested by Sanchez. Now, Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, are finally breaking their silence about the disturbing allegations.