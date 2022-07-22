Ricky Martin's Husband Jwan Yosef Breaks Silence On Disturbing Allegations
Ricky Martin's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, just dropped the charges of incest and domestic violence after causing some serious controversy, per USA Today. Sanchez claimed that he and his uncle were in a romantic relationship for seven months before he apparently decided to end things with Martin, who did not take the break-up well. However, Martin adamantly denied the claims and his legal team revealed that Sanchez was dealing with some mental health issues that had clearly gotten out of control.
Martin's attorney, Marty Singer, told the New York Post, "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew."
The "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer was set to testify against his nephew in court on July 21 when Sanchez decided to drop the charges and took back his allegations voluntarily, per TMZ. The case was dismissed and closed as requested by Sanchez. Now, Martin and his husband, Jwan Yosef, are finally breaking their silence about the disturbing allegations.
Jwan Yosef stands by his husband Ricky Martin
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin share four children together and have been married since 2018, as reported by E! News, so it was a shock to fans to hear that the singer had allegedly stepped out on his partner — especially with one of his nephews. Once Martin's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, requested that the case was dismissed and took back the allegations, Yosef broke his silence about the disturbing claims made against his husband. He posted a selfie with Martin on his official Instagram account with the caption "truth prevails" with a red heart emoji.
In a video message, Martin spoke about the claims following the charges being dropped and really opened up about his feelings regarding the matter. He revealed that he did not publicly deny the claims himself because he was following procedure and waiting to speak with the judge in court. Martin said, according to Page Six, "Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I'm going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful ... for me, for my family, for my friends. I don't wish this upon anybody."
Martin posted a statement from his lawyers on Instagram following his nephew dropping the charges against him. It appears that things are going back to normal for the singer as he's set to take the stage at the Hollywood Bowl for a special performance with the Los Angeles philharmonic orchestra on July 22.