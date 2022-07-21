Ricky Martin Finally Speaks Out About His Nephew's Disturbing Allegations
Ricky Martin has just scored a legal victory after the singer was accused of domestic violence by his nephew. A restraining order, issued on July 3, detailed alleged claims of abuse by a then-unnamed petitioner, according to Puerto Rican news outlet El Vocero. "The parties were related for 7 months. They separated 2 months ago, but the petitioner does not accept the separation," the order established. "The petitioning party demonstrated that there is a substantial possibility of immediate risk of abuse."
Immediately following the news, a representative for the "She Bangs" singer adamantly denied the accusations. "The allegations against Ricky Martin that led to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," Martin's team said in a statement to People.
The victim — whose name was previously withheld — was later identified as Martin's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. Martin is now speaking out for himself and is doubling down on his initial declaration.
Ricky Martin says the accusations were 'devastating'
Ricky Martin is speaking out following the restraining order hearing for claims of incest and physical abuse made by his nephew — which have since been dismissed. In a video shared by TMZ on July 21, Martin explained that he was previously unable to address the claims until after the hearing.
"It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. And I don't wish this upon anybody," he said. "To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best. And I wish he finds the help, so he can start a new life filled with love, and truth, and joy and he doesn't hurt anybody else." Martin went on to say that he is focused on healing through music and is excited to get back to performing for his fans. He also thanked fans for their support.
And while Martin seems to have overcome one legal battle, the singer is currently being sued by his former manager for breach of contract. Rebecca Drucker, who worked as Martin's manager for six years, claims the entertainer owes her more than $3 million in unpaid commissions.