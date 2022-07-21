Ricky Martin Finally Speaks Out About His Nephew's Disturbing Allegations

Ricky Martin is speaking out following the restraining order hearing for claims of incest and physical abuse made by his nephew — which have since been dismissed. In a video shared by TMZ on July 21, Martin explained that he was previously unable to address the claims until after the hearing.

"It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. And I don't wish this upon anybody," he said. "To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best. And I wish he finds the help, so he can start a new life filled with love, and truth, and joy and he doesn't hurt anybody else." Martin went on to say that he is focused on healing through music and is excited to get back to performing for his fans. He also thanked fans for their support.

And while Martin seems to have overcome one legal battle, the singer is currently being sued by his former manager for breach of contract. Rebecca Drucker, who worked as Martin's manager for six years, claims the entertainer owes her more than $3 million in unpaid commissions.