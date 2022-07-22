Jeopardy! Sparks Uproar With Fans Over Taylor Swift Clue
Taylor Swift has never been on "Jeopardy!" but the singer is no stranger to the show. Throughout the years, Swift and her songs have been used as answers for contestants — but it is not always nice. Like the one time in 2013 when the singer's busy love life was referenced in a clue on the show. "2009's best female country vocal went to her for 'White Horse,' where (SHOCKER!) she goes off on an ex-boyfriend," the question read, per Radar Online.
But even when jabs are thrown at the singer, her loyal fans — popularly dubbed Swifties — are always on standby to defend her. In 2019, after fans accused Swift of copying Beyonce's "Homecoming" performance, per People, Swifties stood up to the challenge, thoroughly defending the "Blank Space" singer. With their fierce loyalty, it therefore should not be a surprise that when Swift made another return to "Jeopardy!," it caused an uproar among her fans — but maybe not for the reason you think.
Swifties can't believe contestants missed this clue
📺| @TaylorSwift13's 'You Need To Calm Down' was used as a clue in the new episode of @Jeopardypic.twitter.com/510bdSWgxQ— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) July 21, 2022
We all can't be diehard fans, but hey, don't let the Swifties hear you! During the July 20 episode of "Jeopardy!" Taylor Swift came up during the "Title That Completes the Rhyme" category when former champion-turned-host Ken Jennings read out the lyrics from one of the singer's hit songs. "And I'm just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh, you need to just stop. Like, can you just not step on my gown?" Jennings read.
Despite Jennings' numerous hints, all of the contestants — including returning champ Matt Mierswa — were left confused. Once the timer went off, Jennings revealed the answer — Swift's 2019 track "You Need to Calm Down." Not the type to ever let things slide, Swifties soon stormed Twitter to share their frustrations over the miss. "I am SHOCKED by this," someone said, while another person wrote, "I saw this today live and I JUMPED I knew exactly what it was and everyone was silent like omg!!??" However, others were less surprised. "Because smart people could give two shitz about Taylor Swift's lyrics! Duh!" they sniped.
The uproar comes only a few months after "Jeopardy!" contestants Jackie, Candace, and Joey also missed an arguably clear clue pointing to former NFL player Bo Jackson, per Sports Illustrated. Time and time again, contestants continue to prove even the smartest folks can miss the obvious.