Jeopardy! Sparks Uproar With Fans Over Taylor Swift Clue

📺| @TaylorSwift13 's 'You Need To Calm Down' was used as a clue in the new episode of @Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/510bdSWgxQ

We all can't be diehard fans, but hey, don't let the Swifties hear you! During the July 20 episode of "Jeopardy!" Taylor Swift came up during the "Title That Completes the Rhyme" category when former champion-turned-host Ken Jennings read out the lyrics from one of the singer's hit songs. "And I'm just like oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh oh-oh, you need to just stop. Like, can you just not step on my gown?" Jennings read.

Despite Jennings' numerous hints, all of the contestants — including returning champ Matt Mierswa — were left confused. Once the timer went off, Jennings revealed the answer — Swift's 2019 track "You Need to Calm Down." Not the type to ever let things slide, Swifties soon stormed Twitter to share their frustrations over the miss. "I am SHOCKED by this," someone said, while another person wrote, "I saw this today live and I JUMPED I knew exactly what it was and everyone was silent like omg!!??" However, others were less surprised. "Because smart people could give two shitz about Taylor Swift's lyrics! Duh!" they sniped.

The uproar comes only a few months after "Jeopardy!" contestants Jackie, Candace, and Joey also missed an arguably clear clue pointing to former NFL player Bo Jackson, per Sports Illustrated. Time and time again, contestants continue to prove even the smartest folks can miss the obvious.