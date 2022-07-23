Does Brian Austin Green Want More Kids?

Brian Austin Green has been busy being a dad for a couple of decades now. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum first added the title of father to his repertoire in March 2002, when he and co-star Vanessa Marcil welcomed their son Kassius, according to E! News. Green and Marcil's relationship quickly soured, with the couple separating in 2003, People reported. And it didn't take him long to move on.

By 2004, Green, then 30, was dating Megan Fox, who was 18, after meeting on the set of "Hope & Faith," Today noted. The age gap initially made Green hesitant. "I had to convince him that I was slightly more responsible and well-spoken and had other things to bring to the table besides being 18," Fox told Elle in 2009. Fox and Green tied the knot in Hawaii in June 2010 before a handful of guests, including Green's then 8-year-old son, Us Weekly noted.

The couple became proud parents of son Noah in September 2012, Fox announced on Facebook. Noah acquired big brother status in February 2014, when Fox gave birth to another boy, Bodhi, TooFab reported. But the couple wasn't quite done expanding their family, welcoming yet another boy, Journey, in August 2016, according to People. Fox and Green ended their 10-year marriage in 2020, but Green found love months later with "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess, per Us Weekly. In June, Green and Burgess welcomed a boy named Zane to the pack. Is baby No. 5 it for Green?