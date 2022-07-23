Does Brian Austin Green Want More Kids?
Brian Austin Green has been busy being a dad for a couple of decades now. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum first added the title of father to his repertoire in March 2002, when he and co-star Vanessa Marcil welcomed their son Kassius, according to E! News. Green and Marcil's relationship quickly soured, with the couple separating in 2003, People reported. And it didn't take him long to move on.
By 2004, Green, then 30, was dating Megan Fox, who was 18, after meeting on the set of "Hope & Faith," Today noted. The age gap initially made Green hesitant. "I had to convince him that I was slightly more responsible and well-spoken and had other things to bring to the table besides being 18," Fox told Elle in 2009. Fox and Green tied the knot in Hawaii in June 2010 before a handful of guests, including Green's then 8-year-old son, Us Weekly noted.
The couple became proud parents of son Noah in September 2012, Fox announced on Facebook. Noah acquired big brother status in February 2014, when Fox gave birth to another boy, Bodhi, TooFab reported. But the couple wasn't quite done expanding their family, welcoming yet another boy, Journey, in August 2016, according to People. Fox and Green ended their 10-year marriage in 2020, but Green found love months later with "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess, per Us Weekly. In June, Green and Burgess welcomed a boy named Zane to the pack. Is baby No. 5 it for Green?
Brian Austin Green is satisfied with five children
Brian Austin Green believes he has enough on his daddy plate after Zane, his first child with Sharna Burgess. "We joke about the fact that I had a I already had a station wagon [before Zane], so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali," he told Entertainment Tonight on July 21. "If I have another one, then I'm moving to like a school bus or something." Upping his logistics game after each one hasn't always been easy. "How do you travel? Like, you know, going into a restaurant asking for a table for seven, it all starts becoming a little much. So I think I'm done at five," he concluded.
Green's satisfied for now, but he isn't striking his gavel yet. "I'm not saying never, you notice, I'm saying, 'I think,'" he pointed out. While Zane is Green's fifth child, he's Burgess's first. But she may have enough on her plate being a mom to one and stepmom to four. Green's children with Megan Fox are still young and very much in Burgess's life. "She's been an amazing stepmom," Green told E! News in July.
Burgess's bond with Green's children is evident on Instagram. In February, she posted the three boys' hands touching her bump while giving Green's adult son a shoutout in the caption. "@kassius_marcil_green we are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you," she wrote.