Kate Moss Breaks Silence On Testifying In Ex Johnny Depp's Favor
Kate Moss is speaking out following her testimony in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial. The case, which saw Depp sue Heard for $50 million, included shocking allegations from the actors about their one-year marriage. Heard — who countersued Depp for $100 million — claimed that she heard a rumor about the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star once pushed Moss down a flight of stairs. "I don't hesitate or wait. I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him," Heard testified, per Newsweek.
Depp's legal team then called Moss to the stand, and the model provided a bold rebuttal to Heard's claim. "As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," Moss said, as she appeared via webcam (via The Hollywood Reporter). "And I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."
Depp would later be named the victor in the suit and was awarded a total of $10.35 million. Now, Moss is breaking her silence for the first time and revealing why she took the stand in her ex's defense.
Kate Moss wanted the world to know the truth
Kate Moss is setting the record straight about her decision to testify on Johnny Depp's behalf during his defamation case against Amber Heard. Moss, who dated Depp from 1994 to 1998, said that she believes in the truth and wanted to clear up the rumor. "I know the truth about Johnny," Moss told BBC Radio 4's "Desert Island Discs." "I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."
Moss has made it clear that she will continue her relationship with the "Public Enemies" star, as the model was spotted at Depp's London concert after giving her testimony in June. Moss and Depp reportedly reunited backstage following his performance with rocker Jeff Beck.
Furthermore, sources close to Depp revealed to Hollywood Life that the pair spent "a good hour or more" catching up after the actor's show. "Johnny is super glad that this brought her back into his life and he would love to continue being friends with her and staying in touch," the insider said. "She is a good person who obviously has his best interests at heart."