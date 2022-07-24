Kate Moss Breaks Silence On Testifying In Ex Johnny Depp's Favor

Kate Moss is speaking out following her testimony in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial. The case, which saw Depp sue Heard for $50 million, included shocking allegations from the actors about their one-year marriage. Heard — who countersued Depp for $100 million — claimed that she heard a rumor about the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star once pushed Moss down a flight of stairs. "I don't hesitate or wait. I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him," Heard testified, per Newsweek.

Depp's legal team then called Moss to the stand, and the model provided a bold rebuttal to Heard's claim. "As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," Moss said, as she appeared via webcam (via The Hollywood Reporter). "And I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me, and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

Depp would later be named the victor in the suit and was awarded a total of $10.35 million. Now, Moss is breaking her silence for the first time and revealing why she took the stand in her ex's defense.