The Tragic Death Of Former NFL Player Paul Duncan

Ex-NFL and Notre Dame football player Paul Duncan died at age 35. His wife, Ellen Duncan, announced the tragic news on Instagram. "Yesterday, Friday, July 15th, Paul went into cardiac arrest while on a run in our neighborhood," she wrote. "Today, he was pronounced brain dead." Ellen shared that they would donate his organs to those in need and for medical research, as per his wishes.

"Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Paul Duncan. A great teammate, but more importantly a loving husband and father," Notre Dame tweeted following the sad news. Friends and family also paid tribute to the athlete and loyal family man. "There are no words sufficient to describe the grief and heartbreak in losing Paul this past weekend," Kyle McCarthy wrote. The former Bronco said Paul had "an absolute heart of gold" and always put his "faith and family above all else." A Notre Dame freshman from Paul's senior year commented on what "a great guy" he was. "We loved Paul dearly," wrote a family friend

Paul's obituary (via Atlanta Journal-Constitution) echoes the sentiments. It hails him as a supporting husband and doting "girl dad" who would fix his daughters' hair before school. "Dillon and Sloane loved Paul's impromptu dance parties in the kitchen and his adventures with them in the water," it reads. "He loved to end the day by kicking up his feet and smoking a cigar to celebrate the cheerful moments that were constants in his life," it continues.