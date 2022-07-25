The Bizarre Theory Lady Gaga's Fans Have About Her Recent Performances
Behind all of the outfits and the glitter, a real person was breaking down. In a 2019 Elle interview, Lady Gaga opened up to Oprah Winfrey about her past traumas. She said, "I have PTSD. I have chronic pain. Neuropathic pain trauma response is a weekly part of my life. I'm on medication; I have several doctors. This is how I survive," and later adding that she wants people to know that they aren't alone and they can make it through like she has. But the COVID-19 pandemic took a huge toll on the "Bad Romance" singer.
"Honestly, I totally gave up on myself," Lady Gaga said on "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2020. "I hated being famous, I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up." The singer later stated that her anxiety heightens when she is spotted by a fan while living a normal life, making her feel more like an "object" rather than a real person.
With the help of friends and her love for making music, Lady Gaga has learned to love herself more, and she's doing better today. She focuses her energy on her songwriting, as she announced a single she was releasing for "Top Gun: Maverick" a little over six months after she released a studio album, per Metro Weekly. She is now on tour and sharing her love for music and performing with the world.
Lady Gaga blocked an object without even touching it
CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video pic.twitter.com/zSQiF9Me79— 𝐀𝐍𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐍 (@noah3020) July 18, 2022
According to Daily Mail, Lady Gaga was performing in Germany during her Chromatica Ball World Tour. An object suddenly flew toward the singer, but hit an "invisible shield" and fell to the ground before it could get to Lady Gaga. Some fans called the singer a "wizard" because they noticed the object descended as her hand descended in the dance.
A fan posted the video on Twitter, captioning the tweet, "CONFIRMED: Gaga has an invisible force field that protects her from dangerous objects as shown in the video." The fan later said in the thread that the video wasn't edited and that the "force field" comment was a joke. Fans had a confused reaction, as they were intrigued about how the object got onstage and how Lady Gaga blocked it without even touching it.
While the fan theories vary from magical powers to an invisible shield, one fan explained that it could have been a scrim. "It's a theatrical mesh in front of the performers," the fan commented (via LADbible). "It's used for special effects purposes. This 'scrim' seems especially transparent when backlit. If someone threw something heavy enough, it'd probably break through. It's almost impossible to see at times." Whatever it was, we're happy that the object didn't actually hit Lady Gaga.