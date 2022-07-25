The Bizarre Theory Lady Gaga's Fans Have About Her Recent Performances

Behind all of the outfits and the glitter, a real person was breaking down. In a 2019 Elle interview, Lady Gaga opened up to Oprah Winfrey about her past traumas. She said, "I have PTSD. I have chronic pain. Neuropathic pain trauma response is a weekly part of my life. I'm on medication; I have several doctors. This is how I survive," and later adding that she wants people to know that they aren't alone and they can make it through like she has. But the COVID-19 pandemic took a huge toll on the "Bad Romance" singer.

"Honestly, I totally gave up on myself," Lady Gaga said on "CBS Sunday Morning" in 2020. "I hated being famous, I hated being a star. I felt exhausted and used up." The singer later stated that her anxiety heightens when she is spotted by a fan while living a normal life, making her feel more like an "object" rather than a real person.

With the help of friends and her love for making music, Lady Gaga has learned to love herself more, and she's doing better today. She focuses her energy on her songwriting, as she announced a single she was releasing for "Top Gun: Maverick" a little over six months after she released a studio album, per Metro Weekly. She is now on tour and sharing her love for music and performing with the world.