Alicia Vikander Opens Up About Her Tragic Pregnancy Loss

It would be easy to assume that Alicia Vikander has it all — and by most accounts, she does. A successful actor, Vikander is happily married to Michael Fassbender, with whom she shares one child. The pair met on the set of "The Light Between Oceans," and it was reportedly love at first sight. A year later, they were married in a private ceremony in Ibiza. "I feel I'm more happy and content than I've ever been," she told Vogue after the wedding. "I think he's one of the absolute best actors I've worked with," she added, explaining that as gifted as he is, Fassbender often turns to her for advice. "Of course, he'd done more films than me, but immediately when we started to work together, he was so open to wanting me to chip in new ideas and thoughts. He would be like, 'I'm stuck; what should I do?' and I would say, 'You're asking me?' That was such a sweet thing."

A short while later, the fiercely private couple welcomed their first child, and Vikander was totally smitten. "I now have a whole new understanding of life in general," she told People at the time. "That's pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."

As charmed as the Swedish actor's life may seem, though, Vikander has faced her own share of difficulties. In a surprisingly personal July interview, Vikander opened up about how some of her most devastating tragedies changed her approach to her art.