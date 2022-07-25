Macklemore Is Opening Up About Hard Times During The Pandemic

According to Page Six, rapper Macklemore has been battling substance addiction since before 2008 when he seeked out treatment. Since then, he has relapsed two times — once in 2011 and once in 2014. The rapper also had a life-threatening overdose. The "Next Year" rapper mentioned that his work was the thing that got him through the struggles at first.

"The thing that pulled me back was knowing that I wanted to be a musician, and that if I wanted to do this I had to get sober," Macklemore told MTV in 2014. "So I'd go a month and be sober, make a bunch of music and then fall back off and vanish for a couple months and go back and forth like that."

In 2021, Macklemore opened up to UPROXX Video about his addiction, and he credited therapy sessions and treatment as the main thing that helped him through the dark time. "If it wasn't for my pops having the 10 or 12 racks that it was when I first went to treatment, and willing to spend that on me, I'd be f***ing dead," he said. The rapper has now shared a milestone in his life on his road to recovery.