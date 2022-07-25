The Tragic Death Of Goodfellas Actor Paul Sorvino

Actor Paul Sorvino has died at 83, according to TMZ. In a statement obtained by the outlet, Sorvino's wife Dee Dee confirmed that the "Goodfellas" star passed away that morning. "Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage," the statement read.

Sorvino had a storied acting career, which included roles in movies, television shows, and Broadway productions. But it was Sorvino's starring role in the 1990 film "Goodfellas" that catapulted his career. Sorvino would later star as Sergeant Phil Cerreta on the hit crime drama "Law & Order" until 1992. He most recently appeared as Frank Costello, on the EPIX show, "Godfather of Harlem."

The Brooklyn-native leaves behind a wife, and three children: Mira, Michael, and Amanda Sorvino. Following the actor's death, tributes began pouring in from fans online.