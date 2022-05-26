The Tragic Death Of Ray Liotta
Actor Ray Liotta has died at 67. As TMZ reported on May 26, the "Field of Dreams" star passed away in his sleep while in the Dominican Republic. According to the outlet, "no foul play is suspected." He was on the island filming the movie "Dangerous Waters."
Liotta had an impressive acting career, which lasted over four decades. While most known for his starring role as Henry Hill in the 1990 film "Goodfellas," Liotta would eventually go on to star in a string of movies and television shows. The Emmy Award-winning actor was also set to produce the History Channel's upcoming mafia docuseries, "Five Families." Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen Liotta, and a fiancee, Jacy Nittolo. The "Shades of Blue" star got engaged to Nittolo in December 2020, and shared the news alongside a photo of the two on Instagram. And while there are few details about Liotta's passing at this time, Nittolo was reportedly with the actor during his trip.
Tributes are pouring in for Ray Liotta
Following the news of Ray Liotta's death, celebrities and fans have taken to social media to express their love and support for the actor and his family. "Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear," Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted. British television personality Piers Morgan added, "RIP Ray Liotta, 67. Brilliant actor, loved him in Goodfellas. Sad news."
Similarly, Liotta's fans have overwhelmingly shared their grief online. "God, so strange to never know a person, but still cuts so emotionally that they've passed on. RIP Ray Liotta," one person wrote. Meanwhile, another Twitter user called Liotta "a damn fine actor with one of the best laughs you'll ever hear."
Liotta's family has yet to release a formal statement on his death, and it appears the actor himself does not post much on his social media platforms. His last post from May 3 revealed the news that Liotta was signed to star in the film "Cocaine Bear," directed by Elizabeth Banks, in 2023.