The Tragic Death Of Ray Liotta

Following the news of Ray Liotta's death, celebrities and fans have taken to social media to express their love and support for the actor and his family. "Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear," Jamie Lee Curtis tweeted. British television personality Piers Morgan added, "RIP Ray Liotta, 67. Brilliant actor, loved him in Goodfellas. Sad news."

Similarly, Liotta's fans have overwhelmingly shared their grief online. "God, so strange to never know a person, but still cuts so emotionally that they've passed on. RIP Ray Liotta," one person wrote. Meanwhile, another Twitter user called Liotta "a damn fine actor with one of the best laughs you'll ever hear."

Liotta's family has yet to release a formal statement on his death, and it appears the actor himself does not post much on his social media platforms. His last post from May 3 revealed the news that Liotta was signed to star in the film "Cocaine Bear," directed by Elizabeth Banks, in 2023.