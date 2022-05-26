The Truth About Ray Liotta's Daughter

Famed "Goodfellas" actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, as reported by Deadline. The outlet states that he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a movie called "Dangerous Waters." TMZ reported that his death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play was involved in his passing. That outlet also reports that Ray's fiancee Jacy Nittolo was with him in the DR while he was filming the movie.

Right now details are scarce, and we probably won't know what happened for at least a few weeks while we wait for the coroner's report, but we do know that Ray leaves behind a storied film and TV career that will resonate for a long time. Of course, many know him as Henry Hill from "Goodfellas," starring opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci (and Chuck Low, who passed away in 2017), but he also had memorable roles in "Field of Dreams" opposite Kevin Costner, "Corrina Corrina" with Whoopi Goldberg, and more recently, "The Many Saints of Newark," "Marriage Story," and "No Sudden Move," per Page Six.

But that's not all he leaves behind. Ray had one daughter, Karsen Liotta, and it turns out she has been following in her father's Hollywood footsteps.