The Truth About Ray Liotta's Daughter
Famed "Goodfellas" actor Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, as reported by Deadline. The outlet states that he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a movie called "Dangerous Waters." TMZ reported that his death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play was involved in his passing. That outlet also reports that Ray's fiancee Jacy Nittolo was with him in the DR while he was filming the movie.
Right now details are scarce, and we probably won't know what happened for at least a few weeks while we wait for the coroner's report, but we do know that Ray leaves behind a storied film and TV career that will resonate for a long time. Of course, many know him as Henry Hill from "Goodfellas," starring opposite Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci (and Chuck Low, who passed away in 2017), but he also had memorable roles in "Field of Dreams" opposite Kevin Costner, "Corrina Corrina" with Whoopi Goldberg, and more recently, "The Many Saints of Newark," "Marriage Story," and "No Sudden Move," per Page Six.
But that's not all he leaves behind. Ray had one daughter, Karsen Liotta, and it turns out she has been following in her father's Hollywood footsteps.
Karsen Liotta is an actor like her father
Karsen Liotta is Ray Liotta's only daughter from his previous marriage to Michelle Grace (per TMZ). She was born in December 1998, making her 23 today. She is also interested in perpetuating her father's acting legacy by breaking into the business herself. During a Q&A with Teen Vogue in 2015, Karsen said she wanted to switch from modeling to acting, and shared some advice her famous father shared to help with that endeavor. "He taught me to do my homework, to always practice," she told the outlet. "That's how you get where you want to be."
Her roles have included "Prettyface," "Mississippi Requiem," "Nobodies," and "Shades of Blue," which starred her father (via IMDb). She also told Teen Vogue that she loves attending movie premieres or film sets with the "Field of Dreams" star. "I always go with him whenever I have a break," she said. Ray apparently felt the same way, telling The Guardian in 2007 that he chose not to do a movie so he could take her to dance class and play with her. "My whole life is about her. Being a dad. She'll come up and visit me on set. I don't like to go too long without seeing her," he said.
In 2017, he captioned an Instagram picture posing with his daughter before the SAG Awards with, "Her career is really starting to take off ... I'm very proud of her." In 2018, she responded on her own IG, writing, "Thanks for teaching me everything I know."