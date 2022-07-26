The Person Jared Kushner Surprisingly Didn't Reveal His Cancer Diagnosis To

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a shocking revelation, Jared Kushner, son-in-law and former senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, divulged that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer during his tenure in the White House, per an excerpt from his upcoming memoir (via The New York Times). In "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," Kushner recalled suffering from the illness in October 2019, a time when he was heavily involved in U.S. trade talks with China. "As this high-wire act of trade talks with the Chinese progressed, I had to confront an unexpected and frightening personal problem," Kushner described, adding that he broke the news to wife Ivanka Trump the next day. "With as much confidence as I could conjure, I told her not to be concerned," he wrote.

The next morning, White House physician Sean Conley informed Kushner that his test results were positive and "to schedule a surgery right away." As Kushner recalled, the operation "removed a substantial part of my thyroid," with doctors warning that temporary changes to his voice could occur. "Luckily, the impact was minimal," Kushner wrote, adding that, prior to his surgery, "every night, before I went to bed, I lingered for a few extra moments in my children's rooms."

If all this comes as surprising news to you, there was even one family member whom Kushner left in the dark about his diagnosis.