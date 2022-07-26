The Tragic Death Of Lesley Stahl's Husband Aaron Latham

Aaron Latham first met Lesley Stahl while covering the Watergate scandal for New York Magazine in 1972, according to People. Stahl — who was also covering the scandal for CBS — said her future husband once called her outside of office hours, much to her ire. "He called me out of the blue," she recalled. "I think I slammed the phone down on him. We dated through the hearings and the trials. Then finally Nixon resigned, and we looked at each, other and we said, 'What are we going to talk about now?'" The two married in 1977.

Stahl and Latham were both diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, something she says accelerated his Parkinson's Disease. "We got [COVID] together right at the very beginning," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "It really disrupted the course of his disease. Parkinson's is a progressively degenerate disorder, and he was going along in a very slow, incremental, downward trend, but not bad. But when he got COVID, he just went off the side of the cliff."