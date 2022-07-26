Audrina Patridge Confirms What We Suspected About Her Friendship With Lauren Conrad

On July 26, Audrina Patridge released her memoir, "Choices: To The Hills And Back Again," which details everything from behind-the-scenes secrets of "The Hills" to the demise of her relationship with Lauren Conrad. "Unfortunately, one connection that didn't last was my relationship with Lauren, who doesn't really talk to anyone from the old cast," Patridge wrote (via Page Six). Recalling the occasion in which she moved out of the apartment she once shared with Conrad and Lo Bosworth, Partridge referenced "turmoil ... that we couldn't talk about on-camera at the time." Patridge went on to call Conrad "controlling." Patridge added, "If you're in her circle, you have to do and say what Lauren does or says. Otherwise, you're on the outs."

One source of potential tension between the women was Patridge's tumultuous relationship with Justin "Bobby" Brescia, which was chronicled on "The Hills." When the cameras were rolling, Brescia and Patridge didn't get along. Brescia told the Daily Mail that he felt Conrad was "f**king twisted [by fame]," adding that "she wasn't the most down-to-earth," especially compared with other co-stars like Heidi Montag. For her part, Patridge wrote in "Choices" that Conrad betrayed her when it came to Brescia. "When Justin and I were broken up, Lauren ran into him in Vegas and, according to a good friend of mine, ending up hooking up with him," she claimed. It doesn't appear that Conrad and Patridge will be mending fences anytime soon.