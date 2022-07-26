Audrina Patridge Confirms What We Suspected About Her Friendship With Lauren Conrad
When MTV's reality show "The Hills" hit screens in 2006, it was instantly iconic. Tracking the personal and professional lives of several young adults living in Los Angeles, the show catapulted cast members like Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Lauren Conrad, Spencer Pratt, and Brody Jenner to fame. While "The Hills" was rebooted in 2019, many of its stars have since moved on to other things. Conrad — who shares two sons with her husband, William Tell — has busied herself by taking care of her kids, running her non-profit, The Little Market, and designing her clothing line, LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's. Conrad's former bestie Patridge appeared on other reality shows and even briefly starred on her own series, appropriately titled "Audrina," according to Insider. She also married and divorced BMX rider Corey Bohan, with whom she shares a daughter.
Fans may remember that Patridge and Conrad lived in the same apartment complex on "The Hills," though it looks like their friendship didn't stand the test of time. Patridge told ET in 2019 that "no one's really talked to [Lauren] since the finale," adding that the cast "all went [their] complete separate ways" after filming wrapped in 2010. Still, it seems like things are cordial. "I actually ran into Lauren at [a] Disney on Ice event and we caught up for a second," Patridge told OK! Magazine in 2020. But after years of distance, surface-level interaction might be all that's left of these former besties' relationship.
Audrina Patridge called Lauren Conrad 'controlling'
On July 26, Audrina Patridge released her memoir, "Choices: To The Hills And Back Again," which details everything from behind-the-scenes secrets of "The Hills" to the demise of her relationship with Lauren Conrad. "Unfortunately, one connection that didn't last was my relationship with Lauren, who doesn't really talk to anyone from the old cast," Patridge wrote (via Page Six). Recalling the occasion in which she moved out of the apartment she once shared with Conrad and Lo Bosworth, Partridge referenced "turmoil ... that we couldn't talk about on-camera at the time." Patridge went on to call Conrad "controlling." Patridge added, "If you're in her circle, you have to do and say what Lauren does or says. Otherwise, you're on the outs."
One source of potential tension between the women was Patridge's tumultuous relationship with Justin "Bobby" Brescia, which was chronicled on "The Hills." When the cameras were rolling, Brescia and Patridge didn't get along. Brescia told the Daily Mail that he felt Conrad was "f**king twisted [by fame]," adding that "she wasn't the most down-to-earth," especially compared with other co-stars like Heidi Montag. For her part, Patridge wrote in "Choices" that Conrad betrayed her when it came to Brescia. "When Justin and I were broken up, Lauren ran into him in Vegas and, according to a good friend of mine, ending up hooking up with him," she claimed. It doesn't appear that Conrad and Patridge will be mending fences anytime soon.