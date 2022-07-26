Kim Kardashian's Comparison Of Daughter Chicago To Her Aunt Isn't Landing With Fans

Kim Kardashian has said many times over that her four children are her world. She told Parents in an interview back in 2021, "I'm naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting. I don't get super-stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age 5 and under running around." And while juggling all of her different projects, her reality show, and her day-to-day obligations while co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye West might not be easy at times, she makes it happen. While on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" back in May, Kardashian hinted that she wants to model a good relationship with her ex for the sake of her four children. She said (via "Today") "I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective."

Now after posting a photo comparing 4-year-old Chicago West's looks to her supermodel auntie Kendall Jenner, critics online are throwing a little shade in Kardashian's direction.