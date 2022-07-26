Kim Kardashian's Comparison Of Daughter Chicago To Her Aunt Isn't Landing With Fans
Kim Kardashian has said many times over that her four children are her world. She told Parents in an interview back in 2021, "I'm naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting. I don't get super-stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age 5 and under running around." And while juggling all of her different projects, her reality show, and her day-to-day obligations while co-parenting with her ex-husband Kanye West might not be easy at times, she makes it happen. While on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" back in May, Kardashian hinted that she wants to model a good relationship with her ex for the sake of her four children. She said (via "Today") "I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective."
Now after posting a photo comparing 4-year-old Chicago West's looks to her supermodel auntie Kendall Jenner, critics online are throwing a little shade in Kardashian's direction.
Chicago is a little mini-me of Kendall
According to Buzzfeed, Kim Kardashian is being called "truly delusional and unhinged" after posting a side-by-side photo of her daughter Chicago West and sister Kendall Jenner on her Instagram story. Reddit users on r/KUWTK declared that Kardashian is "obsessed" with her children's looks and several users also claimed that the images are Facetuned or Photoshopped. One individual, u/Mentionitall1994, said, "Very weird...both look like filtered fan edits... same facetune magician?" Kim and her famous family have often been accused of overly editing their photos, including a bizarre face-swap edit on Chicago and Khloe's daughter True (via Page Six) in a 2021 photo from Disneyland.
Maybe Kardashian might have just wanted to point out the similarities she saw in the Kardashian/Jenner family looks. Per Us Weekly, fans observed little Chicago and her auntie's similar features in the family's 2021 Christmas card outtake photos. Meanwhile, some fans have concerns for the eldest West child, North. Reddit user u/poison_ivy15 stated, "I feel like North will have insecurities because of the way Kim focuses on Chicago's looks."