Kim And Kanye's Actual Co-Parenting Situation Revealed

It's safe to say that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven't exactly seen eye to eye since Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021. The twosome's tumultuous relationship has played out very much in the public eye, and all eyes have been on the former couple as fans have watched with eagle eyes how they co-parent their young children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Of course, West hasn't exactly faded into the background since splitting with Kardashian. The star has publicly pleaded for Kardashian to get back together with him, as well as threatening her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. As for Kardashian? Well, she's attempted to take the high road. "I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever's best for the kids," she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in March. "So I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective," she also said of her former husband.

Kardashian also revealed that things were not good with West in the wake of her now infamous October 2021 appearance on "Saturday Night Live," while West himself alleged to Hollywood Unlocked in January that he supposedly wasn't allowed into Kardashian's home when he went to pick them up on a school run. But what's really going on here?