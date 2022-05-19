Kim And Kanye's Actual Co-Parenting Situation Revealed
It's safe to say that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven't exactly seen eye to eye since Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021. The twosome's tumultuous relationship has played out very much in the public eye, and all eyes have been on the former couple as fans have watched with eagle eyes how they co-parent their young children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
Of course, West hasn't exactly faded into the background since splitting with Kardashian. The star has publicly pleaded for Kardashian to get back together with him, as well as threatening her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. As for Kardashian? Well, she's attempted to take the high road. "I always want my kids to just see the best of the best. I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever's best for the kids," she said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in March. "So I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective," she also said of her former husband.
Kardashian also revealed that things were not good with West in the wake of her now infamous October 2021 appearance on "Saturday Night Live," while West himself alleged to Hollywood Unlocked in January that he supposedly wasn't allowed into Kardashian's home when he went to pick them up on a school run. But what's really going on here?
How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are co-parenting
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gave an insight into how they're coming together for the sake of their kids on the May 18 episode of "The Kardashians," where it was revealed West took the youngsters to school in a unique way. West spoke directly to the cameras about his big plans, before Kardashian revealed he dropped them off in a fire truck. Yes, a fire truck. "Guys, is this not the coolest thing ever? Who gets to ride in a fire truck? I don't think anyone has ever done this before, ever," she said (via Us Weekly). Kardashian later opened up about where she stands with her ex, saying, "No matter what we're going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just to have their mornings with dad and get dropped off at school."
Kardashian previously discussed her co-parenting situation during ABC News' "The Kardashians" in April, revealing she spoke to West daily about their children. "You wanna take the high road, and sometimes it's hard, but I think that at the end of the day everyone has their own way of communicating. I've always been like a champion of him speaking his truth, and I would always want that," she admitted, adding she's very truthful with their kids about what's going on between their mom and dad. Well, as long as they keep on putting their kids first, they can't go wrong.