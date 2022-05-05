The One Joke From Kim Kardashian's SNL Hosting Stint That Left Kanye West Absolutely Furious

Drama between Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West is nothing new. The two haven't exactly seen eye to eye since Kardashian filed for divorce from her estranged husband in 2021 and the tension between Kardashian and West has been widely reported. However, things at least seemed on the surface to be amicable between the twosome in October 2021 when Kardashian made her "Saturday Night Live" debut. In fact, West even attended the taping to support the mother of his children, with sources even claiming to Page Six at the time that the two "kept waving and making eyes at each other."

Of course, though, you don't need us to tell you things took a turn from there. Kardashian acting alongside Pete Davidson that night, and one of the surprising romances in Hollywood history blossomed out of that — which did not sit well with West. And that's an understatement. West made it very clear he wasn't happy about Kardashian's romance with Davidson, and even threatened violence against the actor and comedian in a music video.

But now we're getting an even better insight into what really went down with Kardashian and West during that now infamous "SNL" night, and it turns out the rapper was really not happy with his estranged wife's performance that night.