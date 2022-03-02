Kanye West Threw Yet Another Wrench Into His Divorce From Kim Kardashian

It's time to talk about the Kanye — or should we say "Ye" as he's now known — West of it all ... again. Ye's social media antics dominated the February news cycle, and it's looking like March won't be much different. In the midst of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, Ye uploaded a series of puzzling Instagram posts about his soon-to-be ex-wife and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

After Ye posted on Instagram mocking Davidson's tattoos, questioning his past relationship with Ariana Grande, and comparing him to a Marvel villain (all of these posts have since been deleted), Kim reached out and begged him to stop as she feared for Davidson's safety, per The Daily Mail. Ye shared now-deleted screenshots of the conversation between himself and Kim as well as messages between himself and Davidson — none of which made Ye look very good. "SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY," the rapper captioned one of his ranting posts, per BuzzFeed News.

After all the drama, it's safe to say that Kim is more ready than ever to finalize her divorce. We imagine she's eager to move forward with her relationship with Davidson and find an amicable way to co-parent with Ye. Ye, it seems, has other plans. Thanks to some recent decisions made by the eccentric rapper, it looks like Kim may have to wait longer than she'd hoped to finalize her divorce.