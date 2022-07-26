The Tragic Death Of Leave It To Beaver Star Tony Dow

Update: The official Facebook post from Dow's team announcing his death is inaccurate, TMZ reported in an update on the afternoon of 7/26/22. The outlet noted he's currently in hospice care.

Legendary actor and director Tony Dow has died after being diagnosed with cancer, his management team confirmed on Facebook on July 20. He was 77. "Tony has been in and out of the hospital with various complications and treatments," the statement read. "He and Lauren have been trying to maintain a positive spirit, though at times this proves difficult." According to TMZ, Dow was diagnosed with cancer back in May. His wife Lauren Shulkind made the devastating announcement that "The Love Boat" star contracted the disease after seemingly getting through it one time, per Fox News.

Dow is widely known for his role in the television sitcom "Leave it to Beaver," as Wally, the big brother to Beaver and best friend to Ken Osmond's Eddie Haskell, according to IMDb. He also starred in the sequel "The New Leave It to Beaver," and the reunion show "Still the Beaver." During an interview with Arizona Central, Dow expressed how grateful he was to be a part of such an iconic series. "It's nice to be remembered any way you can, so I have accomplished that," the actor said. "I'm much more appreciative of the show." And, although he has left his mark on such a critically-acclaimed sitcom, his legacy goes far behind that.