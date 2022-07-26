The View Has Reportedly Picked The Show's New Permanent Co-Host

The next co-host of "The View" will be... Alyssa Farah Griffin, according to People. Though the mag also notes that a spokesperson for "The View" said in a statement that they had not made any official announcement yet.

If the name sounds familiar, Griffin is a former White House communications director and aide to former President Donald Trump. More recently, she's been making media appearances as a guest host on "The View" and political commentary on networks like CNN. It was on one of these CNN spots that she revealed that she was the one who encouraged Cassidy Hutchinson to provide that bombshell testimony to the January 6 Committee.

After Hutchinson's testimony, Griffin tweeted, "Cassidy Hutchinson is my friend. I knew her testimony would be damning. I had no idea it'd be this damning. I am so grateful for her courage and integrity." Griffin's tweet also defended Hutchinson from certain folks on the right who accused the former Mark Meadows aide of lying. "To anyone who would try to impugn her character, I'd be glad to put you in touch with [the January 6 Committee] to appear under oath." We're sure she'll come prepared with plenty more bombshells and takedowns during her tenure on "The View."