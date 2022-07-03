The View Is About To Make Some Big Changes With Its Hosts

ABC's talk show "The View" recently became the most popular daytime television show in America, as well as one of the most influential. The New York Times, for instance, labeled it as America's "Most Important Political TV Show" in 2019. After first exploding in popularity in the late 1990s, "The View" continued to make headlines into the 2000s for its raw and honest coverage of politics and world events from a female perspective, largely because ideologies of all stripes were represented.

Although there are consistently both liberal and conservative co-hosts — which has prevented the show from becoming an echo chamber — this ideological divide on-set has led to some legendary disputes and notable controversies between co-hosts and guests alike. Meghan McCain, for example — the most recent conservative co-host — felt all but forced to leave the show in 2021, with one source claiming the dynamic on-set made her "miserable."

However, McCain's absence has led to the absence of a conservative perspective, which may be largely why ABC is about to announce some big changes to "The View" host lineup, according to reports.