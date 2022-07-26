Erika Jayne Isn't Giving Up A Prized Possession So Easily

Erika Jayne, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star who once sang, "It's expensive to be me," is still in the middle of her many legal battles — including over what and how much of her property she has to fork over to the trustee of her ex-husband Tom Girardi's Chapter 7 bankruptcy case.

After the allegations of fraud and embezzlement were revealed, Girardi's former law firm, Girardi & Keese, was forced into bankruptcy and apparently owes more than $100 million to creditors, according to People. The court-appointed trustee presiding over the bankruptcy case then sued Jayne for $25 million, the amount they claim Girardi spent on Jayne's entertainment company, EJ Global, according to Radar.

Anyone who watches "RHOBH" has seen how much Jayne has downsized from her once lavish lifestyle. Comparatively, of course, she still has entire rooms filled with designer clothes and shoes. But it seems there is one particular item that Jayne has been unwilling to give up.