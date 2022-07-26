The Real Reason Audrina Patridge And Chris Pine Broke Up

Audrina Patridge and Chris Pine's late-aughts relationship was short-lived, but surely left a lasting impression on the former. The oft-forgotten celeb pairing first linked up in 2009, with Patridge spilling on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in 2021 that they dated for a few months, per E! News. At the time, both Pine's breakout blockbuster, 2009's "Star Trek," and Patridge's horror flick, "Sorority Row," were about to be released in theaters. "We were all in Vegas for an award show ... Rumer Willis and the whole cast," Patridge recalled. "[Pine] came up to me and introduced himself to me and gave me his number."

Although Patridge claimed to not know who Pine was at the time, they ended up meeting up "more than a few times." According to Patridge, Pine was perfectly "charming and gentlemanly," so much so that she even let him kiss her with squid ink on his lips! As she told "Hollywood Raw," after one particular date at an Italian restaurant — at which Pine ordered black squid pasta — he said to Patridge, "You're so beautiful. Can I kiss you?" Patridge consented, recalling, "Whatever. I didn't care ... It was a great kiss."

Although Patridge told "Hollywood Raw" that the romance "kind of dissipated" over time, she was open to the possibility of trying again with the newly single Pine. "I mean, you never know," the "Hills" alum said at the time. So what caused their love story to fizzle in the first place?