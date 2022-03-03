Are Chris Pine And Annabelle Wallis Over?

Known for starring in numerous fan-favorite movies alongside Hollywood elites, like Anne Hathaway in "The Princess Diaries 2" and Gal Gadot in DC Comics' "Wonder Woman," actor Chris Pine has made himself a familiar face to many onscreen. The actor has also made headlines in recent years for his longtime relationship with Annabelle Wallis. Similarly to Pine, she's accumulated an impressive résumé from starring alongside Tom Cruise in "The Mummy" remake and playing the lead character in the horror thriller film "Annabelle."

Their relationship was only supposed to be a short-term fling, according to Us Weekly. But a source close to the two noticed "Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away" from the guy she had previously been dating; soon, the two "couldn't take their eyes off each other." Since confirming their romance in 2018 after swirling rumors months prior, the duo has seemed solid, even self-isolating as a couple during a period of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the spark between Pine and Wallis has reportedly faded as their four year relationship has come to an end.