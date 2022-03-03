Are Chris Pine And Annabelle Wallis Over?
Known for starring in numerous fan-favorite movies alongside Hollywood elites, like Anne Hathaway in "The Princess Diaries 2" and Gal Gadot in DC Comics' "Wonder Woman," actor Chris Pine has made himself a familiar face to many onscreen. The actor has also made headlines in recent years for his longtime relationship with Annabelle Wallis. Similarly to Pine, she's accumulated an impressive résumé from starring alongside Tom Cruise in "The Mummy" remake and playing the lead character in the horror thriller film "Annabelle."
Their relationship was only supposed to be a short-term fling, according to Us Weekly. But a source close to the two noticed "Chris was very attentive and wooed her to get her attention away" from the guy she had previously been dating; soon, the two "couldn't take their eyes off each other." Since confirming their romance in 2018 after swirling rumors months prior, the duo has seemed solid, even self-isolating as a couple during a period of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the spark between Pine and Wallis has reportedly faded as their four year relationship has come to an end.
Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis break up after 4 years together
Among other celebs, like Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley calling it quits early into 2022, "Star Trek" actor Chris Pine and "Peaky Blinders" star Annabelle Wallis have also joined the year's break-up list after their reported separation in March. A source told ET that the actors "haven't been together for a few months."
Pine and Wallis maintained a relatively private dating life. In fact, Pine prefers to stay off social media and does not have a personal Instagram account, telling The Hollywood Reporter he doesn't like to "talk about" his love life with the media. Wallis keeps up with her one million Instagram followers regularly, posting about nature and occasionally giving her now ex-boyfriend a movie shoutout. Although Pine and Wallis appeared out together in public on walks or grocery shopping, they had never officially confirmed their romance or made it red carpet official, per Page Six. It now seems like that's not going to be in the works anytime soon.