The Tragic Death Of Andrew Cuomo's Former Staffer Sidney Wolf

In the early morning hours of July 24, Sidney Wolf — Maryland resident and former policy advisor for ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (who resigned following sexual harassment allegations) — tragically died on the road, per Fox 11 News. Wolf and five friends were being driven from Dewey Beach to their place in Bethany Beach.

According to Delaware state police (via The Washington Post), a Lyft driver demanded Wolf and the other passengers exit the vehicle on the highway after an argument. The Lyft operator came to a stop in the middle of the lane, where Wolf then exited from the right rear side. A driver of a passing car tried to steer clear of the Lyft vehicle, but crashed into Wolf, who died at the scene. According to police, the driver who hit Wolf stayed at the scene, while the Lyft driver promptly took off. The other Lyft passengers were not hurt.

As the investigation continues, the Lyft driver remains unidentified. According to WRDE, Senior Corporal Leonard Demalto asked witnesses with any information to come forward to detectives about "what they saw or why this vehicle was stopped."