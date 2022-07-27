Mama June Makes Her Thoughts Clear About Honey Boo Boo's Surgery Plans

Former "Toddlers & Tiaras" star Honey Boo Boo wants cosmetic surgery before her 18th birthday. The TV personality, who was born Alana Thompson, wants a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve surgery in late August, per TMZ. Apparently, Honey Boo Boo believes the surgery will aid her in losing some weight. The outlet reports that she weighs 275 pounds, and wants to lose approximately 125 pounds. Weight loss specialist Steven Batash will perform the surgery that can cost about $13,000. She has reportedly tried to achieve results with a healthier lifestyle, but Honey Boo Boo thinks that her health challenges may be genetic. Now, the TLC star believes that the surgery may be the only option she has available to achieve her goals.

The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star already has the support of her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, who hopes to undergo the same surgery. TMZ also reports that Honey Boo Boo's legal guardian has already consented to the surgery that will take place after the teen's 17th birthday. According to the Daily Mail, her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, has had custody of her since last year. But what does Mama June Shannon think of the gastric sleeve surgery? She has finally made her thoughts clear about her daughter's upcoming procedure.