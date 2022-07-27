Mama June Makes Her Thoughts Clear About Honey Boo Boo's Surgery Plans
Former "Toddlers & Tiaras" star Honey Boo Boo wants cosmetic surgery before her 18th birthday. The TV personality, who was born Alana Thompson, wants a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve surgery in late August, per TMZ. Apparently, Honey Boo Boo believes the surgery will aid her in losing some weight. The outlet reports that she weighs 275 pounds, and wants to lose approximately 125 pounds. Weight loss specialist Steven Batash will perform the surgery that can cost about $13,000. She has reportedly tried to achieve results with a healthier lifestyle, but Honey Boo Boo thinks that her health challenges may be genetic. Now, the TLC star believes that the surgery may be the only option she has available to achieve her goals.
The "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" star already has the support of her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, who hopes to undergo the same surgery. TMZ also reports that Honey Boo Boo's legal guardian has already consented to the surgery that will take place after the teen's 17th birthday. According to the Daily Mail, her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, has had custody of her since last year. But what does Mama June Shannon think of the gastric sleeve surgery? She has finally made her thoughts clear about her daughter's upcoming procedure.
Mama June is 'supportive' but has some reservations
Mama June Shannon has previously come under fire for Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's weight from "The Doctors." At the time, Mama June told the doctors that she believed that her asthma medication played a role in Honey Boo Boo's weight. But Dr. Travis Stork shared his opinion that the medication was not affecting her weight and that it was rather the "foods she's eating." Now that Honey Boo Boo has revealed her cosmetic surgery plans, her mother has also shared her opinion.
Mama June told TMZ that her daughter only shared the news about her upcoming surgery after she had made her decision to follow through with it. "I'm supportive if this is something Alana wants to get, but I would say she needs to wait until she's 18 years old," June said. Reportedly, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird also did not inform Mama June about the surgery. The matriarch said, "It kind of bothers me that Pumpkin didn't tell me. If Alana wants to do it, she should wait to sign her own paperwork at 18." Mama June's girl is making some independent decisions, and it seems she is well on her way to being an independent woman.