Why Honey Boo Boo Is Seeking Cosmetic Surgery Before Her 18th Birthday
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has been in the spotlight since "Toddlers & Tiaras." The 6-year-old's bubbly, larger-than-life personality made her the breakout star and landed her a spin-off series. "She's the toddler that took the TV world by storm," the promo video for "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" declared. "If you thought she was crazy, wait till you meet the rest of her family."
The show's family didn't care about the haters, though. "You better redneckonize!" Alana told Extra! The self-professed rednecks held nothing back, fartin' and ahollerin', guzzling "go-go juice," and chowing down on endless junk food. In 2015, "The Doctors" staged an intervention over concerns Alana's obesity was impacting her health. "Mama June" Shannon blamed her daughter's weight on everything but her eating habits. "You need to take some responsibility here," Dr. Travis Stork told her. After Dr. Stork's aggressive intervention, Shannon vowed to cook healthier, cleaner food. It didn't last long, though, leading to Honey Boo Boo now seeking cosmetic surgery before her 18th birthday.
Honey Boo Boo is on a health kick mission
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has grown up a lot since her former child pageant days. However, she's still causing plenty of controversies. The 16-year-old came under fire in September 2021 for dating 20-year-old Dralin Carswell, per Page Six. Now, she's back in the spotlight, this time for seeking cosmetic surgery before her 18th birthday.
According to TMZ, Thompson's booked to undergo weight loss surgery in August, after she turns 17. She's having "a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve" in hopes of going from 275 pounds to 150. The teen reportedly believes surgery is the only option left as she's failed to lose weight through diet and exercise alone. Her sister and guardian, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, signed the paperwork required, as "Mama June" Shannon lost custody of her daughter in 2019.
Thompson has struggled with weight issues throughout her life, as has the rest of her family. She's trolled and body-shamed regularly on social media. A quick scroll through Thompson's Instagram posts results in a seemingly never-ending spew of toxic comments. "She looks pregnant," one user wrote on a video. However, there are exceptions. On the same video, a fan replied, "Great job, Alana!! Ignore all the negative comments and know that you have a beautiful spirit and soul! You are both gorgeous inside and out!"