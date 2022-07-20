Why Honey Boo Boo Is Seeking Cosmetic Surgery Before Her 18th Birthday

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has grown up a lot since her former child pageant days. However, she's still causing plenty of controversies. The 16-year-old came under fire in September 2021 for dating 20-year-old Dralin Carswell, per Page Six. Now, she's back in the spotlight, this time for seeking cosmetic surgery before her 18th birthday.

According to TMZ, Thompson's booked to undergo weight loss surgery in August, after she turns 17. She's having "a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve" in hopes of going from 275 pounds to 150. The teen reportedly believes surgery is the only option left as she's failed to lose weight through diet and exercise alone. Her sister and guardian, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, signed the paperwork required, as "Mama June" Shannon lost custody of her daughter in 2019.

Thompson has struggled with weight issues throughout her life, as has the rest of her family. She's trolled and body-shamed regularly on social media. A quick scroll through Thompson's Instagram posts results in a seemingly never-ending spew of toxic comments. "She looks pregnant," one user wrote on a video. However, there are exceptions. On the same video, a fan replied, "Great job, Alana!! Ignore all the negative comments and know that you have a beautiful spirit and soul! You are both gorgeous inside and out!"