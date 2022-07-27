Is Kim Richards Planning To Rejoin RHOBH?

Kim Richards was famous long before appearing on the hit Bravo show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." As most fans know, the reality star was a child actor, per her IMDb profile, but the star's career took a turn in 2010 when she joined the "RHOBH" cast and brought a lot of drama. Kim appeared in a few seasons of the show before her time came to an end. 2017 marked the first year Kim didn't appear on any episodes. Kim stopped being a regular cast member after Season 5, but she made a few "guest" appearances in Seasons 6 and 7. Kim's sister, Kyle Richards, explained why her sister left in an interview with ET. "You know, she's got a lot of stuff going on in her personal life," Kyle told the outlet. "She, I think, didn't want to do that ... maybe it's a little too intense, so she's happy doing what she's doing right now." Kyle also said that it felt "weird" that Kim wasn't on the show.

Kim seemed pretty content to be off of the reality show, and in a 2018 interview with People, she confessed that she was at a "peaceful place" in her life. "I like not having the negativity, being at peace, waking up in the morning and going to watch my grandson, or having him for a week," she shared. "I'm super grateful for that." But, she's not closing any doors just yet.