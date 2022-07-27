Is Kim Richards Planning To Rejoin RHOBH?
Kim Richards was famous long before appearing on the hit Bravo show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." As most fans know, the reality star was a child actor, per her IMDb profile, but the star's career took a turn in 2010 when she joined the "RHOBH" cast and brought a lot of drama. Kim appeared in a few seasons of the show before her time came to an end. 2017 marked the first year Kim didn't appear on any episodes. Kim stopped being a regular cast member after Season 5, but she made a few "guest" appearances in Seasons 6 and 7. Kim's sister, Kyle Richards, explained why her sister left in an interview with ET. "You know, she's got a lot of stuff going on in her personal life," Kyle told the outlet. "She, I think, didn't want to do that ... maybe it's a little too intense, so she's happy doing what she's doing right now." Kyle also said that it felt "weird" that Kim wasn't on the show.
Kim seemed pretty content to be off of the reality show, and in a 2018 interview with People, she confessed that she was at a "peaceful place" in her life. "I like not having the negativity, being at peace, waking up in the morning and going to watch my grandson, or having him for a week," she shared. "I'm super grateful for that." But, she's not closing any doors just yet.
Kim Richards has a 'never say never' mentality
Is Kim Richards poised to make a return to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"? The star, who appeared in the show with sister Kyle Richards, spoke with ET about the prospect of re-joining the popular Bravo series, and she didn't seem to hold much back. Kim explained that Bravo boss Andy Cohen called her ahead of Season 12, stating that he wanted her to return. "I love Andy — and so I said, 'I thought you were calling me to offer me my own show!' Seriously!" she joked.
Richards continued, adding that she needed to give things a little bit of thought and weigh all of her options. "There's certain things that, you know, I would want — or I wouldn't want — and so, I never say never, 'cause the last time I said I would never talk to a human again, and it was Brandi Glanville, and we became best friends!" Kim made sure to add, "I don't say never, I just say it's not for me. It wasn't for me then, and I don't know what the future brings."
For now, Kim seems to be totally enjoying the role of "grandma," and she regularly posts photos and videos of her grandkids on social media. In 2021, she shared a sweet clip of herself and her grandkids in a tire swing as she gushed over how much they mean to her. She gushed in all caps, "I LOVE MY GRANDSONS SOOO MUCH."