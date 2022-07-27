The Truth About Sheree Whitfield's New Relationship With A Fellow Reality Star

Shereé Whitfield, star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," has officially called it quits with her on-and-off boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams. "That is a wrap on him, for sure," she recently told TMZ. When Whitfield rejoined "RHOA" for Season 14, fans were curious to see how their relationship would play out. During the show, Gilliams was on house arrest after several years in prison for wire fraud. When Whitfield went to Philadelphia to see her love, Gilliams didn't show up for their date. "Tyrone left me in a city that I'm unfamiliar with — not a text, not a call," she said of the situation in a later "RHOA" episode, per Bustle.

In a recent July appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Whitfield revealed that she and Gilliams last talked a couple of months ago. She then spoke about being bailed on in Philadelphia, saying, "It made me re-evaluate like, 'What are you doing?' How can you let somebody treat you like that?' I started getting back into me."

But lately, Whitfield isn't just focusing on herself. Yup, there's a new man in the picture for this reality TV star, and he's a reality star himself.