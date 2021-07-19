Sheree Whitfield's Involvement In RHOA Explained

As we eagerly await the return of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," the question on everyone's mind is who will join and who will leave the cast this year. In the Bravo tradition, a few weeks after the reunion episode of the previous "Housewives" season, the ladies begin talks with producers about their potential return in the next year. Every year one or two housewives leave after unresolved contract disputes or, possibly more likely, an unsuccessful or unpopular storyline.

The aftermath of Season 13 of "RHOA" proved to be more challenging for producers than others. That's partially because series favorite and longtime star, NeNe Leakes, did not return, and she was sorely missed by fans. Then, after Season 13 wrapped, Cynthia Bailey hinted that she might also be preparing to leave, per People. According to reports, Bravo executives have been struggling to find adequate replacements for the ladies, per Screen Rant. After all, NeNe leaves some awfully big shoes to fill.

Just when it looked like all hope was lost, news began to spread that producers were in talks with Sheree Whitfield for a starring role on Season 14. Here's what we know.