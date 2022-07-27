Have Teen Mom's Mackenzie And Josh McKee Split For Good?

Mackenzie McKee has a devastating update about the status of her relationship with her husband Josh McKee. According to ET, the pair began dating in 2009 and appeared on the MTV hit series "16 and Pregnant" before joining the cast of "Teen Mom OG." Despite the ups and downs they faced in their relationship, the two went on to tie the knot in 2013. However, their marriage took a turn for the worse when Mackenzie made a shocking allegation accusing Josh of cheating with her cousin, per Us Weekly.

"One week after my mom died 'when he started leaving and changing his behavior' to find he was texting a woman 3-600 times per month and calling her," the reality star shared in a since-deleted Facebook post (via Us Weekly). "Obviously another affair. So I go to call the number and it was my close cousin." Josh quickly returned with fire and advised his followers to not believe everything that's on the internet. "I've been through the ringer being on that damn show, this is nothing new to me," he wrote on Instagram (via People). "If you are going to come at me with what little you all really know, know your damn facts!"

While many thought that was going to be the end for Mackenzie and Josh, they were able to iron out their differences and move past the situation. However, it appears that's all changed.