Lamar Odom Has An Eye-Popping Take On Khloé Kardashian's Baby News

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby news was a mainstay in headlines when it was announced on July 13. A source revealed to E! News that the former couple — who would be welcoming the baby via surrogate — made the decision to have a second child together before their recent separation.

"The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December," the source said to E! News. The insider also told the publication that Kardashian and Tristan "have not spoken outside of co-parenting matters." Days after the reveal, Thompson was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman in Greece, per TMZ. The outlet reports that the NBA player was partying on the island of Mykonos and may have met the unidentified woman at a nightclub the evening before.

Now, Kardashian's ex, Lamar Odom, is speaking out and has made an eyebrow-raising comment about her current debacle.