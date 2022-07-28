Kaley Cuoco Proves She's Moved On After Divorce With New Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco's love life has been about searching for the right "one," as she has been through two divorces. "The Big Bang Theory" actor was married to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting for about three years, per the Daily Mail. She then went on to marry equestrian Karl Cook in 2018. Three years later, the couple went their separate ways, too.
"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," Cuoco and Cook said in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight in 2021. While they stated that they wanted to keep their split as private as possible, they assured people that "there is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."
According to E! News, the equestrian also requested a divorce in response to Cuoco's initial filing. In the documents, it is stated that the two had "irreconcilable differences." The couple finalized their divorce in June 2022, per Us Weekly, after four years of being married. But now, despite the turmoil, Cuoco has already moved on with someone new.
Kaley Cuoco calls Tom Pelphrey the man who 'saved' her
Following her second divorce, Kaley Cuoco told Glamour, "I will never get married again." She admitted that, while she would like to be in a serious relationship, she wants to "figure out [her] priorities" first. "I want to change, I want to be better." Soon after that, the "Charmed" actor found love again with "Ozark" actor Tom Pelphrey.
"We have the same manager (Andrea Pett-Joseph), and we were set up by (her)," Cuoco told USA Today in May. "She's like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.'" She explained how the two met at the "Ozark" premiere, and it was love at first sight for her. She even said they”re "ready to build a life together," despite not being on-board for marriage.
On July 27, "The Flight Attendant" star posted a sweet tribute on Instagram for Pelphrey's birthday. "To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways..happy birthday, baby!" she wrote. "To know you, is to truly adore you ... the world lit up the day you were born ... I love you!!" We wish these two a long, lasting love.