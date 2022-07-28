Kaley Cuoco Proves She's Moved On After Divorce With New Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco's love life has been about searching for the right "one," as she has been through two divorces. "The Big Bang Theory" actor was married to former professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting for about three years, per the Daily Mail. She then went on to marry equestrian Karl Cook in 2018. Three years later, the couple went their separate ways, too.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," Cuoco and Cook said in a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight in 2021. While they stated that they wanted to keep their split as private as possible, they assured people that "there is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

According to E! News, the equestrian also requested a divorce in response to Cuoco's initial filing. In the documents, it is stated that the two had "irreconcilable differences." The couple finalized their divorce in June 2022, per Us Weekly, after four years of being married. But now, despite the turmoil, Cuoco has already moved on with someone new.