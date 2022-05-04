Kaley Cuoco Seemingly Confirms Her Relationship With Another Famous Actor

Kaley Cuoco's love life has been pretty eventful. "The Big Bang Theory" alum experienced a difficult year, with 2021 being marked by her second divorce. Three years after saying "I do" in June 2018, Cuoco split from Karl Cook in September. The news caught fans by surprise, as her life with the equestrian appeared to be going great. But that's exactly why Cuoco revealed life hasn't been easy since splitting from Cook. "I think social media is so wonderful for so many reasons, but it shows just all the good stuff," Cuoco said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in April.

Her Instagram showed just a sliver of Cuoco's marriage to Cook, not the full reality. "I just wanted to tell everyone this time that not everything is what is seems," she told Clarkson, "and I struggle like everybody else." The aftermath of the divorce has not been easy on Cuoco, who has been experiencing personal turmoil since. "The past several months have been tough," she said. "I wanted to be very upfront that it wasn't my best year, and I've been very sad."

That doesn't mean Cuoco is done with relationships. On the contrary, "The Flight Attendant" star very much still believes in love. "I like being someone's partner and having that companionship ... I love love. I'm not someone that wants to be by myself," she told Glamour in April. Eight months after her divorce, Cuoco is seemingly ready to embrace romance again — and be public about it.