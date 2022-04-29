Kaley Cuoco Reveals Her Life Hasn't Been Easy Since Karl Cook Split
Kaley Cuoco very much believes in love. "I like being someone's partner and having that companionship," the "Big Bang Theory" alum told Glamour in April. Cuoco has proved as much time and time again, even if she experienced quite a few ups and downs in her relationships. "The Flight Attendant" star has been engaged three times and married and divorced twice. After saying "yes" to addiction specialist Josh Resnik in October 2011, Cuoco broke off the engagement less than five months later, ET reported.
By the following September, Cuoco was rocking a stone on her finger again, this time given to her by tennis player Ryan Sweeting, the Associated Press (via Newsday) noted. Within three months, Cuoco and Sweeting tied the knot. The relationship didn't last; in September 2015, less than two years after the wedding, Cuoco announced her divorce from Sweeting, according to ET. "We got married in, like, six seconds," she told Variety in 2021.
Not long after her first divorce, Cuoco met Karl Cook. Cook proposed on Cuoco's 32nd birthday in November 2017 — and she couldn't have been happier, judging by the copious amount of happy tears seen in the Instagram video he shared. After getting married the following June, Cuoco and Cook split in September, catching fans by surprise. "I literally lost my faith in love wish you could have found a way to make it work," one Instagram user noted on Cook's account. The aftermath has not been easy for Cuoco, either.
Kaley Cuoco has been 'very sad' since split from Karl Cook
Kaley Cuoco is riding the tallest waves of her career, with "The Flight Attendant" not only becoming a major hit for HBO Max but also earning the actor and executive producer her first Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, according to Decider. But her personal life has experienced the opposite — and Cuoco isn't trying to hide it. "I'm very open. I'm very happy and life is normally pretty good," Kaley said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in April. But the past several months have been tough. "I wanted to be very upfront that it wasn't my best year, and I've been very sad."
Cuoco opened up to Clarkson following her cover story for Glamour, in which she discussed her divorce from Karl Cook. In her typical bluntness, Cuoco made it clear how she feels about marrying again. "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not," she emphasized. That's not to say she won't give romance another chance. "I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I'm not someone that wants to be by myself," she said.
Cuoco told Clarkson she wanted to express her heartbreak publicly to challenge notions of perfection often perpetuated by social media. "It shows just all the good stuff ... I just wanted to tell everyone this time that not everything is what it seems."