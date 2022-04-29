Kaley Cuoco Reveals Her Life Hasn't Been Easy Since Karl Cook Split

Kaley Cuoco very much believes in love. "I like being someone's partner and having that companionship," the "Big Bang Theory" alum told Glamour in April. Cuoco has proved as much time and time again, even if she experienced quite a few ups and downs in her relationships. "The Flight Attendant" star has been engaged three times and married and divorced twice. After saying "yes" to addiction specialist Josh Resnik in October 2011, Cuoco broke off the engagement less than five months later, ET reported.

By the following September, Cuoco was rocking a stone on her finger again, this time given to her by tennis player Ryan Sweeting, the Associated Press (via Newsday) noted. Within three months, Cuoco and Sweeting tied the knot. The relationship didn't last; in September 2015, less than two years after the wedding, Cuoco announced her divorce from Sweeting, according to ET. "We got married in, like, six seconds," she told Variety in 2021.

Not long after her first divorce, Cuoco met Karl Cook. Cook proposed on Cuoco's 32nd birthday in November 2017 — and she couldn't have been happier, judging by the copious amount of happy tears seen in the Instagram video he shared. After getting married the following June, Cuoco and Cook split in September, catching fans by surprise. "I literally lost my faith in love wish you could have found a way to make it work," one Instagram user noted on Cook's account. The aftermath has not been easy for Cuoco, either.