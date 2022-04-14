Kaley Cuoco Makes A Bold Statement About Possibly Marrying Again

If you were a fan of "The Big Bang Theory," then you already know that Kaley Cuoco navigated onscreen romance during her days playing Penny. However, the star has also experienced a bit of a roller coaster ride when it comes to her real-life relationships. In fact, Cuoco has been both married and divorced twice.

The actor first married tennis player Ryan Sweeting in December 2013, according to People. The duo said "I do" after only having dated for six months in what was a seemingly super-speedy step in their relationship. Frankly, she later told Variety, "[W]e got married in, like, six seconds." Only 21 months after tying the knot, there was another relatively fast development when they called it quits.

Following Cuoco's split from Sweeting, she met Karl Cook in March 2016, according to Us Weekly. This time, she took things a little slower and, in June 2018, the pair were married. Unfortunately, this was another relationship that apparently wasn't meant to last in the long run. By September 2021, Cuoco and Cook announced they were splitting up, releasing a statement to People, saying, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions ... There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary." Although it sounds like the pair ended their relationship on good terms, Cuoco made a pretty bold statement when it comes to the potential of getting married again in the future.