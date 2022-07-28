The Tragic Death Of Doctor Who Star Bernard Cribbins

"Doctor Who" actor Bernard Cribbins died on July 27. The 93-year-old British actor's death was confirmed by his agent, who told Variety, "Bernard's contribution to British entertainment is without question. He was unique, typifying the best of his generation, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him." Following Cribbin's death, The Irish Mirror reported that his agent released a statement, which reads, "His career spanned seven decades with such diverse work ranging from films like 'The Railway Children' and the 'Carry On' series, hit '60s song 'Right Said Fred,' a notorious guest on 'Fawlty Towers,' and narrating 'The Wombles.' He worked well into his 90s, recently appearing in 'Doctor Who.'"

Cribbins was well known for his two characters in BBC's iconic "Doctor Who." Cribbins portrayed Tom Campbell, companion to Peter Cushing's Doctor Who, in the 1966 movie "Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D." Younger Doctor Who fans knew Cribbins for his role as Wilfred Mott, the grandfather of Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate. Gizmodo reported that Cribbins played the cherished grandfather from 2007 to 2010 during David Tennant's "Doctor Who" seasons on the BBC TV series.

The beloved actor was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II in 2011 for services to drama. Cribbins lost his wife Gil in October 2021, per The Sun, after 66 years of marriage. The stories about Cribbins and the reactions to his death make this loss heartbreaking for many.