A Controversial Former Co-Host Is Returning To The View

Television personality and talk show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck was a co-host of "The View" from 2003 to 2013, sharing her more conservative opinions with the table on topics like gay marriage, former President Barack Obama, and the use of racial slurs, per E! News. After leaving the show, the host wrote about her experience in her memoir "Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom," expressing how difficult it was to be the only right-leaning lady at the table.

"Yes, there were bonds of friendship formed around the table despite opposing views, but there were also bonds broken because of those differing perspectives," she wrote (via Daily Mail). "Like a fighter after ten rounds in a ring, I was exhausted from holding one side of the issue alone."

In May 2007, Hasselbeck's differing opinions became apparent in a notorious clash with Rosie O'Donnell, as they had different viewpoints on the Iraq War, per Entertainment Tonight. The squabble then turned into a full-on feud, but this disagreement didn't let the television personality completely avoid the show.