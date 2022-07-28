What We Know About Singer Amy Grant's Bike Accident
Singer-songwriter Amy Grant, aka "The Queen of Christian Pop," had a health scare early in 2022. The Grammy winner divulged to fans in February that she had partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), a rare congenital condition in which "some but not all of the lung blood vessels are attached to the wrong place in the heart," per Mayo Clinic. "The first good news is that I am completely asymptomatic," Grant shared at the time, adding that with the condition being "fixable," she would "take care of [her] heart" instead of "concerts and camping trips" that summer.
Also speaking with "Good Morning America" in February for American Heart Month, Grant emphasized the importance of women prioritizing their general health. "My own birth defect was an encroaching killer and I had no idea ... Even if you go, 'Oh, I got nothing on the radar,' just get somebody else to check it out," Grant reflected. With her June open-heart surgery being successful, Grant updated fans afterward on Instagram that her "recovery has honestly felt miraculous." Nonetheless, a scary July bicycle accident has left Grant hospitalized again.
Amy Grant is stable following her bicycle accident
After falling off while bicycling with a friend, Amy Grant was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on July 27, a spokesperson told Page Six. Grant, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was treated for cuts and abrasions and is now in stable condition. The "Baby Baby" singer, however, will err on the side of caution and remain in the hospital overnight for observation.
On tour all summer, Grant's husband, country star Vince Gill, canceled all upcoming shows following his wife's hospitalization, as Country Now reported on July 28. Sharing daughter Corrina with Gill, Grant is also mother to her three children with ex-husband Gary Chapman, Matthew, Gloria and Sarah.
Their family has a lot to celebrate once Grant's recovery is secure and complete. The singer will be honored as one of this year's five recipients of Kennedy Center Honors on December 4, with the ceremony occurring at the Kennedy Center Opera House stage in Washington, D.C. per Christianity Today. The award will make Grant the first modern Christian act to receive the honor.