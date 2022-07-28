What We Know About Singer Amy Grant's Bike Accident

Singer-songwriter Amy Grant, aka "The Queen of Christian Pop," had a health scare early in 2022. The Grammy winner divulged to fans in February that she had partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), a rare congenital condition in which "some but not all of the lung blood vessels are attached to the wrong place in the heart," per Mayo Clinic. "The first good news is that I am completely asymptomatic," Grant shared at the time, adding that with the condition being "fixable," she would "take care of [her] heart" instead of "concerts and camping trips" that summer.

Also speaking with "Good Morning America" in February for American Heart Month, Grant emphasized the importance of women prioritizing their general health. "My own birth defect was an encroaching killer and I had no idea ... Even if you go, 'Oh, I got nothing on the radar,' just get somebody else to check it out," Grant reflected. With her June open-heart surgery being successful, Grant updated fans afterward on Instagram that her "recovery has honestly felt miraculous." Nonetheless, a scary July bicycle accident has left Grant hospitalized again.